Dorset Players present virtual performance

DORSET, Vt. – The Dorset Players are excited to present to their first virtual performance of Alice Gerstenberg’s “Ever Young,” which includes four veterans of the Dorset stage: Janet Groom, Mary Jo Greco, Susan Altoft, and Leslie Bremner.

Well known for her feminist dramas, the story, set in 1920 at a posh Florida hotel, explores the loves and lives of these four women of a certain age as they candidly discuss marriage, divorce, aging, the afterlife, and diets.

This performance was created by the Young At Heart Ensemble, produced by Lynne Worth, with costume design by Susan Dorgeloh, and directed by Leslie Bremner. Join the laughter, the tears, and the memories as these ladies reminisce and reflect on being ever young. As a gift to the community during the pandemic, this special performance will be available for free on the Dorset Players website, www.dorsetplayers.org.