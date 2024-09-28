Doris Ingram open studio

WESTON, Vt. – Watercolor artist Doris Ingram, a long-time resident of Weston, is returning for her second studio tour. She is a signature member of both the Vermont Watercolor Society and the Delaware Watercolor Society. She has won multiple awards, including, most recently, second place in the Vermont Watercolor Society’s fall show.

Doris loves to capture the essence of the old homes and barns that are rapidly disappearing from our landscape. She has donated many house portraits to benefit the Weston Theater Company and Neighborhood Connections.

Doris is an enthusiastic teacher, who enjoys sharing her passion for art with her students. Her studio is filled with paintings of Vermont barns, landscapes, flowers, and European paintings from her trips abroad.

The studio is located at 83 Trout Club Road in Weston. Open studio is Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days.