Doodle art workshop at WRCP

WEST TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The West River Community Project (WRCP) will hold a doodle art workshop on Saturday, April 20, from 2-4 p.m., at WRCP, 6573 Vermont Route 30 in West Townshend. Discover the tranquil art form of meditative doodling, where simple lines and shapes come together to create mesmerizing patterns. Led by our experienced instructor Antje Ruppert, this workshop will introduce you to the fundamentals of meditative doodling, guiding you through the process of creating your own intricate designs.

Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a complete beginner, this workshop is for everyone. Meditative Doodling has many benefits neurologically and spiritually, as you immerse yourself in the calming rhythm of drawing. Learn how to let go of expectations and embrace the beauty of unplanned creativity.

All materials will be provided for the cost of registration, so just bring yourself and an open mind. Join us for an afternoon of relaxation, creativity, and inspiration.

To register, please call 802-874-4759 or email Antje@Sover.net.