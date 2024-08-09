DiTrani Brothers on Tavern Lawn

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music concludes its 21st Twilight on the Tavern Lawn series of bluegrass, folk, rock, world beat, jazz, pop, and zydeco summer concerts on Sunday, Aug. 18, with roots, ragtime, and jazz quartet DiTrani Brothers. The concert begins at 6 p.m., in downtown Putney, on the Putney Tavern lawn – bring a lawn chair or blanket – or at Next Stage, at 15 Kimball Hill, in case of rain. Copresented with Next Stage Arts Project, the series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, The Mockingbird Tavern, Rod’s, and many other Putney-area businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public, donations are accepted, and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

DiTrani Brothers, by way of bent melodies and driving rhythms, play perilous tunes for the hopeful, with elements of Balkan music and early American jazz and swing. They deliver both wistful and raucous performances at venues ranging from The House of Blues in New Orleans to DIY backyard stages. Originally from North Bend, Wash., brothers Bobby and Walker DiTrani began writing songs together while traveling across the country, playing music on the streets. Since then, they’ve recorded two albums, and toured throughout the U.S. with drummer Eddie Gaudet. Now a quartet with acoustic bassist Benjamin Richards, they recently released their third album “Dust Harvest.”