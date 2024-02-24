Discover the Springfield Art Gym

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art Gym is a nonprofit organization that believes in the power of creativity to unite and inspire people. Our mission is to share the gifts of creating with you. Thanks to our dedicated volunteers and generous donations, we’re able to open our doors to everyone who wishes to explore their creativity. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a beginner, we encourage you to come in and play with our supplies, let your imagination run free, and try new things. Our volunteers are always on hand to help you, if needed.

We rely on the generosity of donors and volunteers to keep the gym open. By contributing financially or with supplies, you’ll be supporting our efforts to bring the joy of creating to the community. Whether you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, donor, or patron, we welcome you to join us in our mission.

We want to help you find something that sparks joy and makes your heart sing. In a world that can be stressful and overwhelming, we believe that art can be a powerful tool for healing, relaxation, inspiration, and self-expression. Come and see what we have to offer at the Springfield Art Gym.

Currently we are open Wednesday, 5-8 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Please message us through our Facebook page, or text 603-558-1817.