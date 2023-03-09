Different ways books happen

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On March 22, at 7 p.m., Westminster author Jessie Haas will speak on writing the different types of books she has authored, from picture books to young adult books, nonfiction, and a history of Westminster. Her books are available at the Butterfield Library, which is sponsoring her talk, located at 3534 Route 5, Westminster, Vt.

Refreshments will be served. Jessie will have books available for purchase (cash or check, please). Proceeds from sales of “Westminster, Vermont 1735-2000” go to the Westminster Historical Society. This event is free and open to the public. We ask that you please wear a mask; they will be available at the door.