Decorate a duck for Fit ‘N Fun Run

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Puddles is the Springfield Area Parent Child Center’s entry for the 2021 Decorate-a-Duck contest that is a new event this year and part of the 2021 Fit ‘N Fun Duck Run to be held July 17 at the SAPCC campus at 6 Main Street in North Springfield.

Puddles best represents what we do here at the center. He is carrying a Welcome Baby Bag and the forms necessary to help provide resources to assist families and children. You can sponsor a duck for the contest by decorating your entry in a way that best represents who you are and what you do. Large rubber ducks can be purchased online at www.Sapcc-vt.org or send an email to sapcc@sapcc-vt.org. We will deliver your duck to you or you can drop by SAPCC to pick one up. Entries must be ducks purchased from SAPCC to be eligible.

Cash prizes of $100 each will be awarded to the People’s Choice Duck, the Fittest Duck, and the Business Duck. You will be asked to choose your category when you enter. Decorated ducks must be dropped off at SAPCC by Friday, July 9. Voting will take place on Facebook from July 10-16 at 11:59 p.m. and winners will be announced immediately prior to the Fit ‘N Fun Duck Run July 17 at 10:30 a.m.

This is just one “fun” part of the Fit ‘N Fun Duck Run day that includes the tiny ducks racing down the Black River, a silent auction, snacks, refreshments, smoothies, and activities at The Edgar May Health & Recreation Center after the race. So get creative, have fun, and win a prize!

Please call SAPCC at 802-886-5242 if you have any questions.