Deb Brisson and the Hay Burners rescheduled

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The town of Cavendish has announced the rescheduling of Deb Brisson and the Hay Burners concert to Wednesday, Aug. 12 on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville at 6 p.m. The originally scheduled concert was canceled due to predicted thunderstorms and rain.

Wearing masks at the concert will be mandatory for all patrons, as will be physical distancing. The green is large and the band will be loud enough, so please spread out and maintain distancing. Please don’t jeopardize these concerts – follow the rules!

Deb Brisson and the Hay Burners are a group of veteran Addison County performers, led by Brisson’s powerful, expressive vocals, whose music ranges from soulful and bluesy to rocking alt-country. This will be their first appearance in Proctorsville. The band plays a mix of its own work and favorite covers by a variety of artists.

The Cavendish Community Fund is sponsoring this concert, which is free and open to the public, so please join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of good music from the gazebo. Murdock’s Restaurant and Outer Limits Brewery will each be serving food so please call ahead and make a reservation. Please support your local businesses.

The summer concert series has a long history in Proctorsville and many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music. As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. Since the shows are all outdoor concerts, a prediction of thunderstorms may cause a cancellation. The organizers do not want to jeopardize the safety of patrons. Cancellations and alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Facebook page. For more information on the concerts, please call Robin at 802-226-7736.