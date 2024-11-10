David Becker at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Guitarist, composer, and producer David Becker is one of the most highly regarded jazz musicians working today, combining diverse influences and a passion for the new and different – playing for the present, with an eye on the past and future. He has notched up accolades over the past four decades, sharing stages with Miles Davis, Chick Corea, and Michael Brecker, to name a few, and collaborating with Pat Metheney, John Abercrombie, Mike Stern, and more.

Becker has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including London’s Barbican Centre, Rotterdam’s De Doelen, and Madison Square Garden and Birdland in New York, as well as international festivals including Monterey Jazz Festival, Buenos Aires Jazz Festival, Attila Zoller Festival, and more. He has released 20 albums, many topping the jazz and contemporary music charts.

In addition to Grammy and Emmy nominations, Heritage guitars introduced a David Becker Signature Model at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show, and Homestead Guitars debuted his signature acoustic in 2020. Sheptone produces David Becker Signature Strings.

In 2021, during the pandemic, Becker taped a series for the Space Channel called “Planets” – a trip around the solar system with music for each planet. He will be performing excerpts from this program, with stunning artwork from the series projected onto a large screen.

He’s been selling out theaters in Japan, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and America, but also loves an intimate audience. That’s where Stage 33 Live’s 40 seats come in. Becker will perform his solo show “Planets” on Saturday, Nov. 23 – a captivating audiovisual expedition with projections of the cosmos enhancing his compositions and improvisations, a celestial odyssey aboard a transcendent spacecraft through the sounds, energy, and mystery of the planets of our solar system.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through www.stage33live.com, or at the door subject to availability; advance tickets guarantee entry. Only 40 tickets will be sold. The performance will be recorded and filmed.