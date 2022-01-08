DaVallia Gallery opens 2022 with local artist collection

CHESTER, Vt. – DaVallia Gallery invites you to a new fine art exhibition, “Visceral Landscape,” a new collection of contemporary abstract paintings by local Vermont artist Julia Jensen. The collection will showcase Thursday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Feb. 6. The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

DaVallia Gallery is pleased to feature Julia Jensen, whose paintings portray an abstracted perspective on our landscape with a softness and familiarity that welcomes the viewer and gives insight into her experiences of our world. When she paints she makes a concerted effort to, “keep the subject out of it”, focusing on color and shape. Her paintings are not of places nearby, but from her memories. Jensen’s internal, emotional, and spiritual experiences are all eloquently captured in her brushstrokes.

Established in 2009, DaVallia Gallery has become a five-star destination for the arts. Located on Route 103 in the historic Stone Village of Chester, their gallery and sculpture gardens provide an inspiring atmosphere to experience a diverse array of art. DaVallia welcomes you to enjoy the first show of the 2022 season. To preview the show, purchase works, or to learn more about our art collection, visit us online at www.ArtfulVT.com. To schedule an appointment for a private viewing, call Michael Alon at 802-875-8900.