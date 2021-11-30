Customer Appreciation Weekend in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Coinciding with the Overture to Christmas in downtown Chester, area businesses are participating in a Customer Appreciation Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5. Visit these businesses during open hours for sales, specials, giveaways, and hot chocolate, cookies, candy, and more. Participating businesses include The Little Art Supply Store, Chester Candy Company, Hugging Bear 4Ever, Sharon’s on the Common, Sage Jewelry and Gifts, Down to the Roots, Fischer Arts, Six Loose Ladies, The Vermont Tea House, Country Treasures, The Fullerton Inn, and Southern Pie Café.

Shop locally and enjoy Chester’s green lit up for the holiday season. Santa Claus will also make an appearance this weekend.