Curious Crafters at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Young makers, builders, and crafters are invited to join Curious Crafters, a fun and educational Saturday morning drop-in kids crafting program filled with hands-on, STEM-inspired projects designed especially for kids ages 4 and up.

Beginning Saturday, May 10, the weekly drop-in program will run every Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., offering a rotating schedule of exciting craft activities that combine creativity with science, technology, engineering, and math concepts. No two Saturdays are the same, and kids are encouraged to explore, experiment, and most importantly, have fun.

No registration is required. Simply drop in any time during program hours. Whether your child stays for 20 minutes or the full two hours, they’ll walk away with a fun creation and some new knowledge about how the world works.

Come get inspired, get messy, and make something amazing.

For more information, call 802-463-4270, email youthassistant@rockinghamlibrary.org, visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the Library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. This event is free and open to the public.