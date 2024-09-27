Creative composition workshop with Lynn Zimmerman

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Saxtons River Art Guild will offer a workshop on Creative composition, led by Lynn Zimmerman, on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street, Bellows Falls. All materials will be supplied, but artists are invited to bring watercolors, watercolor pencils, and watercolor crayons, inks, brushes, paper, etc. All that is needed is an open mind, and a willingness to experiment and have fun.

The workshop is for novices and experts alike, and will explore some of the elements that help build a strong composition. So much of creating a work of art is intuitive, but increasing one’s understanding of composition, of seeing how the various parts of our work interrelate, expands abilities and opens new possibilities. Why does that diagonal bring excitement to my painting? Why does my drawing feel so dull? Why does that pear look better over there? Where should I put the cow?

Each participant will be provided with a package of materials to use in our experiments before lunch. After lunch, artists will each use their medium of choice to try out some of their discoveries. The day will end with time to share. Participants should bring their own art supplies to use after lunch. For questions about the workshop, contact lynn@luckydogdesign.com.

Zimmerman is excited by color and the beauty of natural things, and she combines those in her work in watercolor, oil, acrylic, gouache, colored pencil, and ink painting. Her works show her love of detail, as well as a grasp of the bigger sweep of life and light. Lynn studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art and the Rhode Island School of Design. She has worked as a graphic designer and illustrator for more than 30 years. Lynn offers instruction in watercolor, oil, and gouache painting, as well as drawing, book arts, and collage. Her emphasis is always on gently supporting each student along his or her creative journey.

The workshop fee is discounted for nonmembers, including morning supplies. Coffee and tea will be available, and participants should bring a lunch. To register for the workshop, please email Carolyn at poohbear@ne.rr.com.