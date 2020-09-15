Creating a pet portrait with Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Do you want an enduring and endearing keepsake of your furry family member? On Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m., artist and creativity coach Beth Whitaker from Artmaker Farm will present a Zoom workshop on how to create an attractive and unique portrait of your pet. Neighborhood Connections is sponsoring this event.

Whitaker will discuss how to create good reference photos of your pet; what to include and eliminate from the photo; how to create a dynamic image using photo-editing tools and how to plan and prepare your artwork. No instruction in media technique is included in this workshop. A Q&A immediately follows. Call Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 to register.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving the area mountain towns of south central Vermont.