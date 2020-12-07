Craft kits and books for holiday gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Give the gift of a hands-on craft project kit this holiday season. Gallery at the VAULT has several kinds of kits that contain directions and all the materials needed to do each project at home. Most of these kits can be mailed and are great for family or friends of all ages and experience to do together, either remotely or in person. See www.galleryvault.org for the selection of projects or stop in to select the perfect creative gift.

Sue Carey has assembled the materials for adults and children 8 years and older to make a felted squirrel, barn owlet, polar bear, or Santa. Also available is a “pound sampler” of wool roving in different colors for hours of needle felting enjoyment.

Learn the traditional craft of vinegar graining, a type of faux finishing originally used to reproduce the look of exotic wood grain patterns. Choose a picture frame or wooden tray. Corky Bond has written out detailed instructions and included the materials to get you started. Corky has also assembled kits with all materials and instructions to make colorful leaf ornaments out of felt or decorated felt hearts.

Also available are kits of colorful paste papers, letter stencils, and ribbon to make celebratory banners. Make a message that can be sent in an envelope and unfolds to wish someone a Happy Birthday or other sentiment.

VAULT also stocks several books that inspire artistic ideas with creative instruction, such as Chris Gluck’s “Art From Nature ABC’s,” Jeanne Carbonetti’s “Zen of Creative Painting,” and “Tao of Watercolor” books and DVDs, and “Swirled Nature Coloring Book” by Stacy Harshman.

Gallery at the VAULT is located on 68 Main Street in Springfield and is open on Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.