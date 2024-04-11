Convergence Quartet at Chester Town Hall

CHESTER, Vt. – Upstairs at Town Hall presents the Convergence Quartet on April 18, at 7 p.m., in the town hall theater, 556 Elm Street, Chester Vt. Admission is by donation, and all are welcome.

Band leader Eugene Uman, pianist and director of the Vermont Jazz Center, collaborates with a group of world-class musicians to present his original compositions, many of which were inspired by his years living in Colombia, South America. “The intention when writing these pieces was to combine the vocabulary and swing of jazz with the edge of rock and funk and the inspiration of Colombian folkloric rhythms such as pasillo, cumbia, and currulao,” says Uman.

This performance will include vocalist Wanda Houston, as well as David Picchi on electric bass, and Jon Fisher on drums. When Houston joins the group, the vibe and repertoire embraces her penchant for singing soul and gospel music, as well as classic jazz standards.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and seating is limited. For more information, email upstairsattownhall@gmail.com.