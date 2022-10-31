Congregational Church shows “The Stuff of Dreams”

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – “The Stuff of Dreams,” a documentary, will be shown on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Westminster West.

“The Stuff of Dreams” came out in 1977. It is a documentary about a community production of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” that was performed by the Monteverdi Players at Sweet Pond in Guilford, Vt.

Admission is by donation. After the film, Alan Dater, one of the film’s creators, will be on hand to talk about the film and answer questions. Popcorn, cider, and baked goods will be on sale. Masks are encouraged.