Community quilt mapping at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW — Help quilt a map of vulnerable areas and recovery efforts to mitigate future floods. Join us at Fletcher Memorial Library on Saturday, May 10, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Free lunch and childcare will be provided.

Communication during floods can be difficult, and neighbors often are the first responders. It is important to understand where and how communities have organized around past events so decision-makers can close gaps and support ongoing efforts. Quilt mapping supports communities in collecting spatial data while visualizing it creatively. The process of quilting has therapeutic benefits and supports community building, healing, and hope.

This event is organized by a research team at Dartmouth College working to support local community flood mitigation efforts. The project is organized with help from fiber artist Paula Frisch and funds from Dartmouth’s Hopkins Center Arts Integration grant.

Why quilt mapping? We have used traditional mapping to collect data on flood damage but found it difficult to gather and visualize information about social networks and aid. Quilt mapping is another method that can be more accessible and showcases memories, sensory information, the passing of time, and emotions. Final quilts will be used to fund raise for local organizations working to support recovery efforts and mitigate future flooding.

For more information, visit www.sites.darmouth.edu/mappingforresilience or email aletha.e.spang@dartmouth.edu. Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street in Ludlow.