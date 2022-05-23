Community Art Garden grand re-opening

CHESTER, Vt. – Please join Community Art Garden on the green at 287 Main St., Chester, Vt. for their grand re-opening celebration on Saturday, May 28 from 1–5 p.m. They will have some fun activities set up on the porch and their friends from Art Camp Studio will be on site with their Art Camper, offering a free craft workshop from 2–4 p.m.

Community Art Garden is partnering with Art Camp to offer three full weeks of Art Camp sessions in July. They’ll be at the reopening celebration ready to answer all your summer camp questions, and you can register on site.

Join us for three unique, art-filled, creative adventures:

July 11 – July 15: Mythical Creatures and Faraway Lands

July 18 – July 22: Under The Sea

July 25 – July 29: Sweet Treats and Other Artsy Eats

Due to the special nature of these camps, space is very limited. Register here at www.communityartgarden.com/summer-art-camp.