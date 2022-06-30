Community Art Garden 2022 Camps

CHESTER, Vt. – The following 2022 summer camps, hosted by Community Art Garden, will take place at their studio at 287 Maint St., Chester, Vt. For more information or to register, visit their website at www.communityartgarden.com. Community Art Garden has offered fun, play-based, art-infused programming since 2013.

Sewing Camp: ages eight and over. Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7, 2–4 p.m.

From stitches to embroidery, we will make some stuffed friends and outfit a clothespin with our new stitching skills. All levels welcome.

Nature Arts Camp: ages five and over. July 13–15, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Nature Arts Camp is a fun way for children to connect with the natural world, selected art materials, and each other, in our sensory rich, play-based, process art studio.

Dramatic Arts Camp: ages five and over. Aug. 9–11, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

In this camp, we will explore the arts that are possible when we embrace our dramatic selves. We will work with drama games, music, movement, and more.