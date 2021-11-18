“Color in Motion” fine art show at DaVallia

CHESTER, Vt. – DaVallia invites you to a new fine art exhibition. “Color in Motion” will feature a new collection of nonrepresentational fine art paintings by Cameron Schmitz Nov. 18 through Dec. 19.

DaVallia Gallery is pleased to feature artist Cameron Schmitz. Cameron Schmitz’s art is a response to the tender and emotional relationships within her life, rooted in notions of touch, love, and wonder that she experiences. Being a parent has heightened her senses and clarified her desire to express an inner joy, wonder, and a contented unknowing about life.

Dashes of paint, gestural strokes, and rhythmic marks that appear become metaphors for human touch, personal exchange, our energy, and the shifting of time. Schmitz’s paintings are a metaphor for her perception of life. Within the making of every painting there are moments of complete delight, utter despair, disorientation, and renewed elation. Within each work, the illusions that appear feel both familiar and mysterious, and beautiful but raw, are what are the most compelling to Schmitz.

Established in 2009, DaVallia has been a five-star destination for the arts. Located on Route 103 in the historic Stone Village of Chester, their gallery and sculpture gardens provide an inspiring atmosphere to experience a diverse array of art. DaVallia welcomes you to enjoy the third show of the 2021 season.

To preview the show, purchase works, or to learn more about our art collection, visit us online at www.ArtfulVT.com. Masks are required at this time inside the gallery. To schedule an appointment for a private viewing, call Michael Alon at 802-875-8900.