Collaborative exhibition works to strengthen the arts community

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – From July 4 through Aug. 9, Canal Street Art Gallery will hold a Represented Artist Show with Main Street Arts in Saxtons River. This collaborative group show recognizes a similarity in CSAG and MSA’s missions to strengthen the arts community in Rockingham. To celebrate this collaboration, CSAG will donate 20% of the total sales of artwork to MSA.

The exhibit will include artwork from Clare Adams, Jean Cannon, Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, Alexandra Fraser, Kathie Gatto-Gurney, Kim Grall, Corinne Greenalgh, Carol Keiser, Nicholas Kekic, Marcie Maynard, Jeanne McMahan, Lisa Eckhardt McNealus, Charles Norris-Brown, MC Noyes, Phyllis Rosser, Melissa Rubin, Matthew Saxton, Gretchen Seifert, and Rodrica Tilley. On Sunday, July 11, from 4-6 p.m., meet the artists at the reception followed by The Royal Chillharmonic with cellist Eugene Friesen.

Main Street Arts, an arts institution of over 30 years, is a catalyst for the arts in southern Vermont. A place of inclusion, it provides a gathering space where all are welcome, regardless of experience, ability, age, or financial resources. Main Street Arts is located at 35 Main Street in Saxtons River. For more information, call 802-869-2960, email info@mainstreetarts.org, or go to www.mainstreetarts.org.

The Canal Street Art Gallery exhibits local artists while holding an open space where all creative voices may be heard. Important to their mission is the recognition of art making as both income and expense to the artist. The selling of an artist’s work can have a direct effect on their ability to afford the time and materials necessary to create more. CSAG, located at 23 Canal Street in Bellows Falls, is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.