Claremont Opera House “Through the Eyes of Neverland”

CLAREMONT, N.H. – The Repertory Theater at the Claremont Opera House is bringing back community theater this summer with a social distancing show at the Claremont Opera House. The performance, “Through the Eyes of Neverland,” is a new take on the original Peter Pan story told through the perspective of five main characters. The show includes modern music and original choreography. The performance dates are Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., Aug. 8 at 7 p.m., and Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

The show includes modern music and original choreography. The Claremont Repertory is proud to have the directing team of Stacy Bathrick, Larissa Cahill, Craig Woodbury, and set designer Amy McQuoid. Brandi Laplante wrote the adaptation, with costumes designed by Savannah Bathrick. Many local community members including children, teens, and adults round out the cast, making a production for all ages by all ages.

COH and the Claremont Repertory are committed to the safety of our patrons and performers, so please bring a mask for use while purchasing tickets and getting seated. Please be aware that patrons will be seated six feet apart for the performance. COH ushers will guide your party to safe and appropriate seating.

“Through the Eyes of Neverland” is an original adaptation, which tells the story of Peter Pan in a unique way; breaking the story into five scenes told through the eyes of Wendy, Tinkerbell, the Lost Boys, Captain Hook, and of course, Peter himself. The show incorporates modern music to enhance the story, including songs such as “Somewhere Out There,” “Invincible,” “Lost Boy,” “Lonesome Loser,” “When I see You Again,” and many more.

This is a family friendly show, meant to bring our community back together in a safe way to celebrate performing arts and bring some magic and whimsy into this challenging time. As the story of Peter Pan is about a boy who won’t grow up, it is an opportunity to remind ourselves that change is often a part of our lives. Although it will be a different kind of theatrical experience, we hope that the performance offers an escape and lifts our spirits with this timeless tale.

You can reach Claremont Opera house at 603-542-4433 or go to www.claremontoperahouse.org.