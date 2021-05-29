CLAREMONT, N.H. – The Claremont Opera House Announces 2021 Membership and Summer Pop-up Concert Series.

As part of its reopening and updated Membership Program, the Claremont Opera House is kicking off the summer season with a series of smaller pop-up concerts outside at Arrowhead Recreation Area. These pop-up concerts have something for everyone, are geared to get you out of your seats dancing, and are part of increasing the membership support of the COH.

“In 2000, COH had 200+ annual supporters and in 2019 there were 35. We had to make changes to entice former members to rejoin and to attract a new generation of supporters”, said Board President Felicia Brych Dalke. In 2020, we split the programs so Friends can continue to donate any time at any level and Members could be a part of updating the COH programming. The Friend donations support the ongoing operations of the COH, and they will receive newsletter updates on what we are planning through the year. The Member program goes toward diversifying our season programming and offering members free tickets and special member-only events to experience the historic opera house in a new way.

For the summer concerts, patrons will be seated on the Arrowhead hillside in socially distanced pods that range in size based on the size of your group. There will be eight feet of space between each seating pod and masks are not required while in your pods. The concerts are from 7-9 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. A concession tent will be available for food, and beer/wine service will be available in a restricted wet bar seating area. New for 2021, patrons can add a fire pit with 3-hour log to their seating pod at checkout for an additional fee.

These concerts will have you dancing in your pods but bring your lawn chairs.

June 5: A House On Fire prides itself on being the coolest band in the northeast! They eloquently and convincingly play music across pop, dance, reggae, rock, hip hop, country, R&B, and soul genres. The band is high energy and looks to have every audience member on their feet dancing.

July 17: Woods Tea Co is a musical mugful of folk, bluegrass, celtic, and a splash of fun. They are synonymous with New England folk music since the early 1980s. The group draws on a wide variety of musical experience and expression that truly is good for you! Are you ready to dance an Irish jig?

Aug 6: Latin Night with Cuarteto Carioca brings the vibrant sounds of latin music to Claremont. Based in the Monadnock region, their infectious blend of Brazilian Sambas, Choros, and Boss Nova; Cuban boleros and rumbas; and Argentine Tangos bring smiles to faces. These talented musicians blend their individual skills with the voice of a classically trained mezzo-soprano. Get ready to practice your salsa dancing!

Sept 11: Dixieland Jazz with the COH Orchestra, led by Director Gerry Grimo and members of the East Bay Jazz, will take you back to the start of jazz in New Orleans. You’ll want to tap your toes and sway to classic hits from Louis Armstrong and other well-known artists from the period.

Tickets for all summer pop-up concerts are priced for adults, and less for K-12 students. Silver and Gold Members receive free tickets in reserved pods according to their membership selection. Tickets and Member Program information is available online at www.claremontoperahouse.org.