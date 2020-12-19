Circus classes open for winter enrollment

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – The New England Center for Circus Arts, an internationally recognized circus school located in Brattleboro, Vt., is offering in-person and online classes in a winter session starting Jan. 4. NECCA suspended its recreational and professional trainings in the spring when Covid-19 first hit, but after implementing strict distancing and cleaning policies, including mask wearing at all times, NECCA has been successfully running classes throughout the fall.

Classes being offered starting Jan. 4, 2021 include online options for at-home fitness and acrobatic training as well as in-person classes. Stretching and strengthening for beginners wanting to learn from professional athlete circus coaches have been popular for attendees Zooming in from around the world, as well as handstand classes for aspiring professionals joining from living rooms everywhere and Parent and Tots classes to enliven a weekday morning.

In-person options at the trapezium in Brattleboro include youth classes in aerials, trampoline, and acrobatics as well as adult classes in many specialties including trapeze, handstands, stretching, fitness, and more. Beginners are always welcome, and there are options for all levels of skills and age.

The trapezium, built in 2017, has large open spaces for distancing during classes. The facility added Merv-13 rated filters to the HVAC system, a new outdoor porch for water breaks, as well as thorough cleaning procedures to ensure the safety of anyone at NECCA.

Visit the school’s website for schedule and registration. Winter session begins Jan. 4 and gift certificates are available online for holiday stocking stuffers and everyday cheer. For more information, go to www.necenterforcircusarts.org or call 802-254-9780.