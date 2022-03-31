Circus adventures at Kurn Hattin Homes

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – It’s March Madness at Kurn Hattin Homes. During this month, the children participate in a variety of creative, challenging, and fun activities. For the past week, they’ve worked with Troy Wunderle, founder of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures in Vermont, during his residency at Kurn Hattin Homes, to learn a variety of circus stunts and skills. While they were mastering these new skills, they were also practicing equally important traits such as discipline, perseverance, and the ability to overcome challenges in pursuit of their goals.

The children’s hard work was showcased at the end of the week at a school assembly. Their performances included juggling, walking on stilts, balancing acts, and plate spinning. It was a job well done, and their joy, self-confidence, and sense of accomplishment were evident at the end of the show in their beaming faces.

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Its mission: Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Follow their journey at www.kurnhattin.org.