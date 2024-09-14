Cindy Moses stained-glass art at River Artisan Cooperative

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The River Artisan Cooperative in Bellows Falls now offers colorful and delicate stained-glass pieces by artist Cindy Moses of Maple Leaf Design. Each piece is unique, and they are stunning hanging on a wall or particularly on a window with the light coming through.

Cindy makes earrings and jewelry, which are also very appealing with their delicate lines, but stained glass is a new artform for her. The year before last, she saw some examples in a gallery and was captivated. She had worked with glass before, making beads, but the idea of using it to make small art pieces was new to her. She says she is particularly interested in the way colored glass with clear open space around it works. Since learning that Moses is creating these pieces, many people have given her boxes of all kinds of stained glass, and she is having a wonderful time with all the colors. They are a perfect and unusual gift for a birthday, holiday, or special occasion.

Come visit us and enjoy our rich array of handcrafted items. We’re the perfect shop for finding made-in-Vermont gifts. The River Artisan Cooperative shop is located at 28 Village Square in Bellows Falls. We are open Thursday-Monday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.riverartisanscooperative.com or call 802-591-2085.