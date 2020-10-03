Christmas Under the Tent at the Chester-Andover Family Center

CHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbus Weekend, the Chester-Andover Family Center will hold their fifth annual Christmas Under the Tent sale. Holiday items for decorating, entertaining, and gift giving will be available. We will have toys, gifts, items for your holiday table, artificial trees, Christmas cards, and decorations galore.

As always, the thrift shop will also be open for business. This is a great time check out our new displays and pricing system, then spend time under the tents to stock up on all your holiday needs at bargain prices.

All thrift shop and tent sale shoppers are required to wear masks, sanitize, and respect social distancing.

The family center is a nonprofit, volunteer run organization. Proceeds from our thrift shop and this special sale support our food shelf and financial assistance program for Chester and Andover residents struggling to make ends meet. Shopping with us Oct. 10 will help us raise funds to support CAFC programs that contribute to the wellbeing of our community.

Please join us Saturday, Oct. 10 under the tents at the Chester-Andover Family Center for this special fundraiser and shopping event. The Chester-Andover Family Center is located at 908 Vermont Route 103 South in Chester, Vt. For more information, visit our website at www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org or follow us on Facebook.