Christmas in Weston is back in 2021

WESTON, Vt. – Be filled with holiday spirit as the town of Weston invites you to experience the magic of Christmas with us Saturday, Dec. 4.

Enjoy food and snacks on the green from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; lunch to-go will be served at Mildred’s Grill, 657 Main Street, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or gather inside at The Hub, 719 Main Street, Weston’s new dining destination for lunch and dinner.

The day’s events include horse drawn wagon rides from 12-3:30 p.m. at the Vermont Country Store, 657 Main Street; Christmas Carols led by the BBA Carolers at 3 p.m. on the Village Green; Santa’s arrival at the town green at 4 p.m. with the Christmas tree lighting and holiday light display at 4:15 p.m.; enjoy fireworks starting at 4:30 p.m.; and to end the day join the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company for a Holiday Revue at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, starting at 7 p.m.

All activities are simplified with your health and safety in mind.