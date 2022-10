ALSTEAD, N.H. – The Christmas Craft Fair at Third Congregational Church on River Street in Alstead, N.H., will be Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be sewed and knitted items, wood crafts, pictures, Christmas ornaments, and more. Lunch and baked goods will be sold. Vendors are welcome. Contact Cindy at 603-835-6366 or Dot at 603-445-5552 for more information.