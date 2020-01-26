Chocolate tasting at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to Gallery at the VAULT’s 10th annual Chocolate Tasting Feb. 8, from 12-4 p.m. Visitors will be able to sample from a large assortment of fine chocolates and chocolate confection. Enjoy the beautiful and unique creations of Vermont artists and find the perfect gift for your Valentine or yourself. The Chocolate Tasting is free and donations are greatly appreciated to benefit programs at our community arts center.

As you enjoy your chocolates, take in “The Joy of Being” pop portraits by Mindy Fisher and the annual Student Art Show. Find out about upcoming workshops and Open Wall exhibits. We invite you to join us by becoming a member. Take some chances in the “Art in Many Places” raffle.

VAULT, a Vermont State Craft Center, is located at 68 Main Street in downtown Springfield, next to The Copper Fox Restaurant. Regular hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111 or visit www.galleryvault.org.