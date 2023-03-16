Chinese Calligraphy and Chinese Poetry at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is very pleased to offer Chinese Calligraphy and Chinese Poetry with Jonathan Root on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This is a relaxing, informative, and enjoyable class.

You will study Chinese poetry and its relation to Chinese calligraphy. Selected poems will be provided, along with an analysis of several basic styles. Calligraphy is a meditative practice, which focuses the spirit into the brush, each stroke reflecting the state of mind of the writer.

Jonathan Root grew up in Chester, Vt. He received his Bachelors in mathematics from the College of the Holy Cross in 2010 and his PhD in mathematics from Boston University in 2016. He spent a year as a volunteer English teacher for World Teach in 2016-2017 in Hunan, China, where he began his study of Chinese calligraphy with brush.

Brush, Ink, paper weight, and felt mat will be provided, but bring your own if you have. There is a fee, register by Wednesday, March 22.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT at 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go online at www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is located at 68 Main Street, in Springfield. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.