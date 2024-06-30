Chester Summer Music Series schedule

CHESTER, Vt. – We are thrilled to announce the upcoming 2024 Chester Summer Music Series. Once again, families, friends, and visitors will gather on the academy lawn to enjoy the music of Vermont’s finest musicians and the warmth of Chester’s hospitality. This year, our rain venue will be the restored Upstairs @ Town Hall, at 556 Elm Street. All concerts start at 6:30 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. Concerts are free and open to the public. Feel free to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic to your heart’s content.

This year’s schedule is: July 11, Luminous Crush, original bluegrass, alt country, indie rock, and whatnot; July 18, Dave Keller Band, outstanding blues and soul; July 25, Yankee Chank, traditional dance music from southwest Louisiana; Aug. 1, Chad Hollister Trio, eclectic, acoustic original songs and sounds; and Aug. 8, The Stockwell Brothers, contemporary folk and bluegrass.