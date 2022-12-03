Chester Holiday Fine Art, Craft Fair and Bake Sale

CHESTER, Vt. – The First Universalist Parish of Chester and the Stone Village Art Guild will hold a holiday craft fair, fine art show, and bake sale on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

This holiday shopping event will feature fabric baskets, jewelry, ornaments, mittens, holiday floral arrangements, and more.

The bake sale will offer pies, breads, cookies, and candy.

Fine art painted by Stone Village Art Guild members will fill the sanctuary. Guild members meet weekly and will show works in acrylic, watercolor, pastels, and oil. Art will be for sale.

The First Universalist Parish is located at 211 North St, RT 103, in Chester’s Stone Village. For more information contact Melody at 802-875-5414.