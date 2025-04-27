Chester fishing derby

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Rod & Gun Club will sponsor the annual children’s fishing derby on Saturday, May 10, from 9-11 a.m., at the Chester Reservoir. Children up to the age of 12 years may participate in the event, and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The children’s fishing derby is hosted each year with cooperation and assistance from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. The reservoir will be stocked with trout shortly before the event. Prizes will be awarded to the lucky anglers that catch the first fist, longest fish, last fish, and the first to catch their limit of five fish.

For more information, please contact George Wilson at 802-236-1746.