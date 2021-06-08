Chester Festival Committee seeks artists and crafters

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Festival On The Green is a celebration of Vermont culture, fine art, and authentic craftsmanship. For over 40 years, this annual event has been a hallmark kick off to the fall foliage season, where thousands of people converge on Chester’s historic Village Green from all over New England to support Vermont artisans and businesses. Having expanded the event space, the new event committee is seeking quality vendors to fill out this year’s event.

Potters, woodworkers, glassblowers, painters…

Florists, sculptors, brewers and bakers…

All of you crafters, artists and creators–

We’re rounding up the BEST Vermont product-makers!

The Chester Festival will be held Sept. 18-19, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Vendor booths will be open until 4 p.m. each day.

Visitors to this free outdoor event will find the center of town lined with delicious food, pottery, fine woodworking, fiber art, jewelry, photography, glass, and much more with something of interest for everyone. In addition to many new vendors and returning favorites, we’ll have artisan demonstrations, field games, farm animals, raffle prizes, and lots of family fun activities.

Last but not least, we’re excited to announce a fantastic lineup of musicians will be performing live stage shows both days. Updates and the musical line up will be posted on the events Facebook page and at www.chesterfallfestival.org.

For those who are interested in vending or attending this year’s festival, you can find the application and more information on our website, www.chesterfallfestival.org, or call Scott Blair at 802-579-6831.