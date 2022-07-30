Chester doll artist Bonnie Watters returns

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Doll Artist Bonnie Watters has reopened her doll shop and gallery in Chester’s historic Stone Village. It began with an invitation to return to the Vermont Welcome Center in Guilford, Vt. to display her unique hand crafted dolls.

During July, visitors will see eight dolls, half with real eyes and half with her signature motif eyes. Her personal 40-year-old Monogram doll, seated in an antique rocking chair, narrates the display through conversation clouds. Also, there is a visual presentation of how her legendary Ruth Bader Ginsburg Doll was created, including a hand embroidered face. Historical items from her 54 years of doll artistry include a timeline, sewing patterns, photographs, and a promotional calendar with poetry. The Watters were blessed with help from Saylor, a neighbor’s adult granddaughter, who volunteered to help setup.

Visitors coming to Bonnie’s Bundles Dolls gallery on Route 103N will see and can purchase just seven remaining dolls, since she is retiring. Shop hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily. Bonnie is planning and hoping to publish a book based on her blog.