Chester Christmas Market will be outside

CHESTER, Vt. – St. Luke’s Christmas Market: Culinary Classics & Crafts to Go will now be held on the lawn at 313 Main Street in Chester, Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with a special time for advanced order pick-up from 9:30-10 a.m.

Increased restrictions because of the coronavirus required thinking outside the box and moving the market outside the church. One-way traffic will make shopping for food and holiday decorations easy and fast. Required social distancing outside and masks will make browsing in-person safe.

Although many changes were forced by the restrictions, market features will include an astounding variety of frozen homemade soups, entrees, jams and preserves, edible and play treats for pets, and evergreen sprays to decorate doors or one’s car grill.

Advance ordering is strongly encouraged, and a partial list of available items is listed on www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org. Please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net or Eileen Widger at 802-875-4604 or twidger@sbcglobal.net to place an order and bring some delicious delight home for the holidays.