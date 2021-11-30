Chester Christmas Market at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

CHESTER, Vt. – Celebrate the holiday season joyfully and safely by visiting St. Luke’s Christmas Market: Culinary Classics & Crafts To Go. The event will take place in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main Street in Chester, Vt., Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is open to the public and will feature a special pickup time of 9:30-10 a.m. for those who order items in advance. Masks are required.

At the market shoppers may choose from a host of delicacies: frozen soups and meals, a wide variety of pre-wrapped baked goods, homemade jams and preserves, and handmade chocolates in designer tins. Christmas-oriented decorations – including live evergreen wreaths and sprays – and decorated candles, and other artistic or handmade creations, plus a variety of nutritious treats for pets, will provide appealing gifts. Special new items this year are homemade gingerbread-house kits, authentic English chunky orange marmalade and real English mincemeat for pies or tarts, Cyrena’s potholders in two sizes, and handmade soaps with no artificial or harsh ingredients.

For more information, please visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org for a partial listing of available frozen soups, meals, cakes, and specialty items. To ensure a gingerbread-house kit, with the cake and candy trimmings, please order in advance.

To order the kits, other food, and craft items in advance, please contact Lillian Willis at lbwillisct@comcast.net or 802-875-1340.