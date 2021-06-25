Chester American Legion Fourth of July festivities

CHESTER, Vt. – Join the Fourth of July weekend festivities with the Chester American Legion Post 67 at 635 Route 103 in Chester. On Friday, July 2, the American Legion Band will play an outdoor concert, starting around 7 p.m. Fireworks to follow. The Legion will be accepting donations before the show.

On Friday and Saturday, July 2 and 3, the flea market and craft fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sons of the American Legion will be making a pig roast, and other food and refreshments will be available. On Saturday, July 3, starting around 10 a.m., the Legion will host a horse pull at the Legion field on the opposite end from the craft fair.