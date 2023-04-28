Chester Alumni Parade seeks participants

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Green Mountain Alumni Association will be hosting the annual alumni parade on Saturday, June 10. The parade lineup is at 10 a.m., starting at the Chester Town Hall. Contact John Clark at 802-353-6043 to register a float or participate in the parade.

Immediately following the parade, all alumni are asked to gather at the Chester American Legion for the annual barbecue.

Also, on Friday, June 9, all alumni are welcome and encouraged to gather at Chester American Legion. A band, Mean Toad Band, all local alumni, will be performing a mix of 70s, 80s, and 90s music.

Any donations to the Chester Green Mountain Alumni Association can be mailed to P.O. Box 882, Chester, VT 05143.