Chester 2023 Tree and Shrub Sale

CHESTER, Vt. – Tired of snow? Think Spring! Chester Townscape’s annual Tree and Shrub Sale offers landowners good-size, proven trees and shrubs at below regular retail prices to help people beautify their properties. The five selections offered in 2023 are a clump of River Birch trees and four shrubs: Miss Kim Lilac, Rosebay Rhododendron, Oakleaf Hydrangea, and Carolina Allspice (Sweetshrub). All specimens are low maintenance, hardy, and feature multi-season interest. Most are native and sport beautiful blossoms. All appeal to pollinators and/or birds. Any one of these plants would make a wonderful present for Mother’s or Father’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries, housewarming celebrations, or other special event. Proceeds from the sale support Chester Townscape’s charitable, civic projects, such as the floral pots and bridge boxes that beautify the town for residents and visitors.

Buyers do not have to be Chester residents, but they do have to preorder and pay before April 5 and then pick up the plants, likely in the first week of May, from Main Street in central Chester. To be emailed or sent an informative, colorful order form that gives details about the plants, their prices, and where to send the check and order form, contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.