Charlestown Old Home Days

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – For the first time since 2015, Charlestown will be hosting their Old Home Days on Friday, Aug. 19, Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. There are a wide host of activities and events planned, including fireworks, a fishing derby, a parade, food vendors, live music, carriage tours, and historical open houses. The festival will begin Friday afternoon and run until Sunday night.

FRIDAY –

Flight Park Events – Ziplining and Laser Tag will run from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Call to make a reservation and mention the OHD discount at 603-542-4416.

Morningside Flight Park Tours at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m.

Games, 7 p.m. – Water pistol fun, giant Yahtzee, and cornhole.

Music, 7:30–9 p.m. – Rebecca Mae and Jamey Live Band Music.

Kids Events –

5–6 p.m. – 13 and under Fishing Derby. Bring a pole.

6–8 p.m. – Touch-a-Truck at the Recreation Department.

8 p.m. – Kids free prize drawing.

Food, 5–7 p.m. – Rescue Dawgs, Winnie’s Wagon, AJ’s Fried Dough, and free root beer floats at Life Fellowship from 6–8 p.m.

Side Events –

2–3:30 p.m. – Open Basketball Shoot at the Middle School Gym.

4–8 p.m. – Reunion of Classes at the Senior Center.

6–8 p.m. – Misting Tent at the Fire Department.

8 p.m. – Campfire Smores.

Atlas Fireworks, 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY –

Flight Park Events – Ziplining and Laser Tag will run from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Call to make a reservation and mention the OHD discount at 603-542-4416.

Parade –

9 a.m. – Line up (primary).

9:30 a.m. – Kids parade line up (middle school).

10 a.m. – Parade starts, moving from Main Street through Sullivan Street and ending on East Street.

Food, 12–3 p.m. – Rescue Dawgs, Winnie’s Wagon, AJ’s Fried Dough, grilled sausages, free waffle cones with ice cream, and ice cream cones BOGO.

Music, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Firehouse Six, Hills Bandwagon, Karen Bays, and All Country Band will play at the library.

Main Street Events –

11 a.m. – 2p.m. – Historical Society Open House at the Bakery Building; St. Luke’s Mission Open House; Anglican Church of the Good Shepard, tours of the vault and story of the 1850 Bungled Burglary; Lawn games; Face painting.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Free train rides; Craft fair; Charlestown Art Show; Charlestown Conservation Commission Booth; Inflatable axe throwing; free rock wall and bungee trampoline.

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kids Corner on the library lawn. Dr. Seuss.

12–3 p.m. – Charlestown Historical Society Carriage Tours at 12, 1, 2, and 3 p.m.

12:30–1:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus Magic Show at Silsby Library.

1–2 p.m. – Wildlife Encounters at St. Luke’s Church.

3–6 p.m. – Drop off decorated cupcakes in Community Room.

6–9 p.m. – Town Youth Dance at the Gazebo Court.

SUNDAY –

Food –

7–10 a.m. – Pancake breakfast at the Town Hall.

12–2 p.m. – Community pot luck with free watermelon at the Library/Community Room. Bring your own dish to share.

Music –

9–10:30 a.m. – Gospel Music Concert at the library.

12–3 p.m. – Open karaoke.

Main Street Events –

7 a.m. – 5K race. Meet at the pool. No pre-registration required.

8–9 a.m. – Drop off decorated cupcakes in Community Room.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Public voting for Best Cupcake.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Baby goats at the library.

11:15 a.m. – Family Magician Dylan Tenny at the library.

11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Open House Fort #4.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Open pool day with children’s activities.