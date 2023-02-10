Charlestown chisels out a win

CHARlESTOWN, Vt. – This past Wednesday evening, Feb. 8, brought us another ‘Barn Burner’ of a game between Charlestown and ‘Vilas’ Schools. The game started at 5:15 p.m. on the Charlestown Forts’ home court. It was neck and neck the whole game, until the Forts broke it wide open in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter, scoring nine points. Vilas player #5 ‘Paul’ scored 14 points, while Charlestown had three players in the doubles: Malachi Baltad – 10, Mason Thibodeau – 12, and Brayden Rogers with 14. The final score was 41 to 36.

Written by Smokey Aumand.