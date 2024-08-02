REGION – The Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival continues with its 32nd season at Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, with its second part following its successful visit April with the string trio version of the Bach Goldberg Variations. The festival musicians arrive again the week of Aug.5.

Founder, music director, and cellist Peter Sanders has once again designed an eclectic week of music, nicknamed “Majors and Minors,” with the Brahms “Cello Sonata #1 in E minor, Opus 38,” the Mozart string “Duo #1 for Violin and Viola, in G Major, K 423,” and the “Piano Quartet in D minor, Opus 25,” by the 20th-century Croatian child prodigy and composer Dora Pejačević. The concert is on Saturday, Aug. 10, beginning at 7:30 p.m., and will have an encore performance the following afternoon at 4 p.m., at the Woodstock Unitarian Universalist Church on 7 Church Street, presented by Pentangle Arts, www.pentanglearts.org.

The artists for this final week will be violinist Arturo Delmoni, violist Michael Roth, pianist Mika Sasaki, and cellist Peter Sanders.

New this season is the Boyd Meets Girl Duo, pairing Australian classical guitarist Rupert Boyd with American cellist Laura Metcalf, sharing an eclectic mix of music from Bach to Beyoncé. This special event takes place on Friday evening, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m., on Chandler’s main stage.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, beginning at 7 p.m., the artists will be holding their traditional open rehearsal, preparing the works for the final Saturday concert. The public is always welcome to stop by these rehearsals at no charge, to watch how the musicians craft the works together, and to quietly come and go.

The next morning, Friday, Aug. 9, the musicians will travel to the Vermont Public studio in Colchester, where festival artists will chat live on air at 11 a.m. with classical host Walter Parker about the 32nd annual season, and perform some of the week’s program.

Tickets and information about programs and artists can be found on the festival website, www.cvcmf.org; on the Chandler website, www.chandler-arts.org; or by calling the Chandler box office at 802-728-9878.