Celebrate Pride at Disco Inferno with Bellows Falls Pride

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – From 1973-1984, the Andrews Inn provided safe haven, lodging, and the best parties for the LGBTQ community in rural New England. Visitors would board Amtrak trains from as far south as Washington, D.C., to make their way to the unlikely destination of Bellows Falls, Vt. Close out the month of June Pride events and revisit those iconic days on Saturday, June 29, from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m., with a disco dance party at Ciao Popolo, former home of the Inn, which is located at 36 The Square in downtown Bellows Falls. DJ Chele will be there spinning nothing but disco favorites.

The first person to correctly guess the identity of the person in the Andrews Inn photo will receive two free tickets. The photo, as well as ticket information, can be found at www.ramp-vt.org/events/disco-inferno. This event is for those 18 and older. Cash bar and appetizers will be available for purchase. To learn more about the history of the Andrews Inn, visit www.thesecretlifeofdeath.com/tslod-episodes. For event information, visit www.bellowsfallspride.com, contact bellowsfallspride@gmail.com, or find us on Facebook.