CCCA presents Rick Davis and Friends

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Town of Cavendish will continue its summer music series with a concert by Rick Davis and Friends on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, Wednesday, July 13 at 6 p.m.

Rick Davis has been a staple of the Vermont ski scene, on his own and with the Davis Brothers Garage Band, since the 1970s. The band is famous for covers of Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan, and the Doobie Brothers, among others.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association is coordinating the concert series on behalf of the Town of Cavendish. All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab a lawn chair, a picnic, and a cold drink, and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of good music from the gazebo. Singleton’s, Murdock’s, and Outer Limits each serve take-out food and drinks for your picnic.

As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page.