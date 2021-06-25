Cavendish Summer Concerts presents The Break Maids

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The town of Cavendish will open its 2021 summer music series with a concert by The Break Maids on Proctorsville’s Svec Memorial Green, Wednesday, July 7 at 6 p.m.

Straight off the hill and over the top! The Break Maids are celebrating 10 years of riotous glam-stomp music that spans genres and breaks hearts at 70 paces. Seven Days calls their three-part harmonies “ethereal like a Greek Tragedy.” The Maids are Faith Wood on bass, Ida Mae Specker on percussion, and Emily Burkland on guitar. Live music is back and The Break Maids are here for it with an all-original set of hits that have been lovingly harvested from the purest ingredients to fix what ails you.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association is coordinating the summer concert series. All concerts are free and open to the public, so please join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of good music from the gazebo. Murdock’s Restaurant and Outer Limits Brewery will each be serving food and drink, including takeout so please support your local businesses.

Wearing masks at the concert and physical distancing are only required for those who are not vaccinated. The green is large and the band will be loud enough to be heard throughout, so please spread out and maintain distancing.

The summer concert series has a long history in Proctorsville and many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music. As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Facebook page. For more information on the concerts, please call Robin at 802-226-7736.