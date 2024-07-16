Cavendish Concerts host Gerry Grimo and the East Bay Jazz Ensemble

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association invite everyone to the Proctorsville Green to hear the large sound of Gerry Grimo and the East Bay Jazz Ensemble on Wednesday, July 24, at 6 p.m.

Although newcomers to the Cavendish Summer Concert Series, they have more than 30 years of experience and have delighted audiences throughout southern Vermont. Come enjoy this energetic ensemble’s repertoire that comprises a wide range of material from the 1930s through the 1990s, including big band, swing, standards, jazz, oldies, Motown R&B, classic rock, 70s funk, 80s and 90s pop, and more.

Enjoy a summer evening with your neighbors and friends in front of the gazebo. Relax on the grass on your blanket or in your favorite lawn chair. Have a picnic or just listen to the music. Takeout food is available from Murdock’s on the Green and Singleton’s General Store.

This concert is sponsored by the Cavendish Community Fund. As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for news. For more information, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.