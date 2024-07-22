Cavendish concerts continue with Rick Redington & Tuff Luv

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association (CCCA) invite everyone to come to the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville for the continuing summer music series. Rick Redington & Tuff Luv will take the stage on Wednesday, July 31, at 6 p.m.

Whether playing an intimate solo acoustic performance in a coffeehouse setting, or rocking out with his band in a large concert venue, Redington’s performances have something memorable and meaningful for all to share. His music has been described as “folk-abilly-rasta-jam-rock.” In other words, eclectic, memorable, and fun. No strangers to the Proctorsville Green, Rick Redington & Tuff Luv have delighted local concertgoers several times in the past.

Come and spend a warm summer evening with your neighbors and friends in front of the gazebo. Relax in the grass on your blanket or favorite lawn chair while you enjoy a picnic or just listen to the music. Takeout food is available at Murdock’s on the Green and Singleton’s General Store.

This concert is sponsored by Castle Hill Resort and Spa.

As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association’s Facebook page for information on cancellation and rescheduling. For more information, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.